Woman checks on her parents, discovers they were violently murdered in their Olalla home

Deputies are investigating a double homicide, after two people were found dead at their Olalla home Thursday evening.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), the woman who called 911 was the daughter of the two victims. She told authorities that she went to her parents’ house to check on them, and she saw trails of blood and evidence that someone had forced their way inside. She looked around the house, but could not find them.

(Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

At around 5:15 p.m., authorities arrived at the residence on Shady Glen Ave. SE near Purdy Creek to investigate the scene. After searching the property, deputies made the gruesome discovery.

KCSO detectives were immediately able to recognize that 51-year-old Steven P. Shulz and 51-year-old Mina Shulz were violently murdered.

Both of their bodies were turned over to the Kitsap County Coroner’s Office to determine the manner of death.

Authorities say detectives will remain on site to process the crime scene. Shady Glen Ave. will be closed off, except for others who live in the area.

The KCSO says the homicide investigation is still in its early stages, and further information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

Authorities are asking anyone who has information about this investigation, especially if a suspicious person was seen in the area, is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Rice at 360-337-5616 or email kcsodetectives@kitsap.gov.

Anyone who would like to remain anonymous can submit tips to www.crimestoppers.com, or by using the P3Tips smartphone app.

This is a developing story.