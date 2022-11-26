Woman charged with DUI, child endangerment after crashing into bicyclist in Spanaway

A Tacoma woman was arrested Friday night for driving under the influence after she crashed into a bicyclist, drove off and rear ended another truck in Spanaway. Police say there were kids in the car when this happened.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), at around 7:45 p.m., 36-year-old Kayle Millen was driving northbound on SR-17 when she crashed into a 48-year-old bicyclist near 216th St.

Authorities say the victim was immediately taken to Tacoma General Hospital with serious injuries.

After crashing into the bicyclist, she continued north and rear-ended a truck at 8th Ave. E.

Troopers arrived to investigate the scene, which ended up blocking the roadway for more than two hours. They discovered two minors were riding inside of Millens car during the crashes, and nobody was wearing their seatbelt.

Millen was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, vehicular assault, and two counts of child endangerment.