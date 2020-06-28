Seattle Aquarium reopens with new safety measures in place
The aquarium on downtown Seattle's iconic waterfront is allowed to operate at 15 percent capacity under the governor's phased approach to restarting the economy.
Human remains washed up near Alki Beach ID'd as 27-year-old man, 36-year-old woman
Detectives say they don't believe the remains are tied to any open investigations in the Puget Sound region.
Gas leak prompts evacuations, power outages in downtown Puyallup
UPDATE: The leak was capped and people in the area were able to return to home and work about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
More than 3 dozen UW students living in Greek houses test positive for Covid-19
More than three dozen UW students living in fraternity houses near campus have tested positive for Covid-19.
Durkan asks Seattle City Council to investigate, potentially expel Kshama Sawant
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has asked the City Council to investigate socialist Councilmember Kshama Sawant, calling for her to be punished and possibly even expelled from her position over a series of actions surrounding police protests.
Far-right group founder says Sacha Baron Cohen allegedly pranked rally with racist singalong
Video recorded of a performer singing offensive lyrics at a rally hosted by Washington Three Percent, a far-right group, was allegedly an elaborate prank carried out by “Borat” actor Sacha Baron Cohen, according to the group’s former leader.
New concerns over coronavirus spread as 'nonessential' workforce returns
Over the last few weeks, some non-essential workers have started going back to their jobs in person, though not full-time.
Family of man killed by Tacoma police officer in 2019 files claim against the department
The family of a Tacoma man shot and killed by police last year is suing the city the police department. Attorneys for the man's mother, who include an attorney representing the family of George Floyd, announced the first step in the lawsuit which will eventually be filed in federal court.
Washington population tops 7.6 million
OLYMPIA, Wash.— Washington’s population has topped 7.6 million, with growth coming mostly from those moving to the state.
Seattle Storm coach Dan Hughes to sit out 2020 season
SEATTLE— Dan Hughes will not coach the Seattle Storm during the 2020 WNBA season over concerns about his risk for severe illness if he were to contract COVID-19, the team said Monday.
Witnesses detail deadly CHOP shooting, fear for lives
SEATTLE -- With gunfire echoing through Capitol Hill in the early morning hours, it was another sleepless night of fear for those around CHOP, the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest.
Re-certification test flights for Boeing 737 MAX begin in Seattle
SEATTLE-- Test flights for the re-certification of the Boeing 737 MAX started Monday at Boeing Field in Seattle.
Calls to end Seattle's 'CHOP' zone increase as protestors say they won't leave
SEATTLE – Protestors said they believe they are not to blame for the violence that has unfolded at the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone, known as CHOP. Many of them said they are not leaving the occupation until their demands for reform are met by city leaders.
'Enough': 1 killed, 1 critically injured in shooting in Seattle's protest zone
A 16-year-old boy was killed and a younger teenager was wounded early Monday in Seattle’s “occupied” protest zone — the second deadly shooting in the area that local officials have vowed to change after business complaints and criticism from President Donald Trump.
Limelight Pet Project: Meet Molly & Naomi!
This week we want to introduce you to two adorable bonded kittens named Molly and Naomi.
Feds: Seattle VA medical staffer stole, sold respirators
Federal prosecutors say a staffer at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Seattle stole respirators and other equipment, then sold it online amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Starbucks latest to say it will pause social media ads
SEATTLE--Starbucks is the latest company to say it will pause social media ads after a campaign led by civil rights organizations called for an ad boycott of Facebook, saying it doesn’t do enough to stop racist and violent content.
The Divide: SPD officers, union president discuss calls for police reform
This week on “The Divide”: Amid calls to address systemic racism in policing, two black members of the Seattle Police Department speak candidly about calls to reform their profession.