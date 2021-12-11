Winds uproot tree at Lincoln Park, blocks parking lot

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo credit: Greg Oehling ( )

Heavy rain and strong winds slammed Western Washington on Saturday, uprooting a tree in Lincoln Park.

Inclement weather has caused all kinds of problems Saturday—excessive rain has led to crashes and hydroplaning in the South Sound, and hurricane-level winds whipped Crystal Mountain, creating an avalanche that took the life of a skier.

Heavy rain and winds approaching 30 mph blew through Seattle in the early weekend, sending tree branches into streets and onto sidewalks.

Viewer photos show an entire tree was uprooted, blocking the parking lot at Lincoln Park. FOX 13 has issued a Weather Alert Day, due to the possibility for significant mountain snow and horrible pass travel. Drive safe and be sure to check out our full forecast before you hit the road.

FULL FORECAST: Significant winter storm for the mountain passes

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: