Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 2:00 PM PDT until MON 9:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
6
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 2:00 PM PDT until MON 9:00 PM PDT, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM PDT until MON 11:00 PM PDT, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM PDT until SUN 9:00 PM PDT, South Washington Coast
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM PDT, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 7:00 PM PDT, East Slopes Northern Cascades, Wenatchee Area

William Fugitt: Search on for convicted child molester wanted for Assault

By
Published 
Washington's Most Wanted
Q13 FOX

Search on for convicted child molester wanted for Assault

A man convicted of molesting little girls is now wanted on an assault charge in Pierce County.

PIERCE COUNTY - Pierce County deputies and the Department of Corrections are asking for your help to find a convicted child molester wanted on a new charge of assault. 

Pierce County prosecutors have charged William "Billy" Fugitt, Jr. with assault in the second degree. 

William Fugitt

Deputies say he held a knife to another man's throat until the victim gave him money to go to a liquor store. 

"He's not a good guy. We don't want him out there on the street. He needs to come in and do his time for his crimes. If he's not going to abide by his probation, then he doesn't need to be out on the streets so we need your help to find him and bring him back into custody," Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office says. 

Fugitt has a long criminal history in Pierce County. 

He was convicted of molesting two little girls in 1991 and sentenced to more than seven years in prison. That was after he pleaded guilty in 1986 to indecent liberties that started when the victim was 7 years old. He assaulted her, choked her and threatened her with a knife over a period of eight years. 

Fugitt has not participated in sex offender treatment and is classified as a level 3 offender, the most likely to re-offend. 

He is believed to be transient in the Tacoma area and may be driving a green Honda Odyssey minivan with no license plates and a temporary tag in the back window. 

He's 53 years old, 5'10", 255 pounds with hazel eyes. 

Call 911 if you spot him, then submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram