William Fugitt: Search on for convicted child molester wanted for Assault

Pierce County deputies and the Department of Corrections are asking for your help to find a convicted child molester wanted on a new charge of assault.

Pierce County prosecutors have charged William "Billy" Fugitt, Jr. with assault in the second degree.

William Fugitt

Deputies say he held a knife to another man's throat until the victim gave him money to go to a liquor store.

"He's not a good guy. We don't want him out there on the street. He needs to come in and do his time for his crimes. If he's not going to abide by his probation, then he doesn't need to be out on the streets so we need your help to find him and bring him back into custody," Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office says.

Fugitt has a long criminal history in Pierce County.

He was convicted of molesting two little girls in 1991 and sentenced to more than seven years in prison. That was after he pleaded guilty in 1986 to indecent liberties that started when the victim was 7 years old. He assaulted her, choked her and threatened her with a knife over a period of eight years.

Fugitt has not participated in sex offender treatment and is classified as a level 3 offender, the most likely to re-offend.

He is believed to be transient in the Tacoma area and may be driving a green Honda Odyssey minivan with no license plates and a temporary tag in the back window.

He's 53 years old, 5'10", 255 pounds with hazel eyes.

Call 911 if you spot him, then submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

