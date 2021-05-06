Western Washington University to require COVID-19 vaccines

article

Western Washington University in Bellingham will require students, staff and faculty to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when in-person classes start again this fall.

University President Sabah Randhawa made the announcement Wednesday, The Bellingham Herald reported.

Randhawa said the decision was endorsed by the school’s board of trustees at a special meeting in the belief that it will protect the health and safety of the community on- and off-campus and speed the return to more normal in-person operations.

RELATED: University of Washington to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students before fall semester

Several public and private universities across the country and in Washington state have already said proof of COVID-19 vaccination would be required on campus, including Washington State University, the University of Washington, Pacific Lutheran University and Seattle University.

WATCH LIVE: Q13 News

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram