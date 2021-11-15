Western Washington storm: Inslee declares severe weather emergency proclamation for several counties

Heavy rainfall and high winds in Washington on Monday caused flooding and mudslides that forced evacuations and closed schools and part of Interstate 5 near Bellingham as storms pounded the Pacific Northwest.

More than 158,0000 customers were without power in western Washington at one point Monday.

Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday declared a severe weather emergency for Clallam, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, King, Kitsap, Pierce, Mason, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish, Thurston, and Whatcom counties.

A state of emergency for the town of Hamilton was declared Sunday afternoon and people there, about 80 miles northeast of Seattle, were urged to evacuate as soon as possible. The Red Cross was operating an evacuation shelter in the Baptist Church in Hamilton.

The mayor of Mount Vernon declared a civil emergency that went into effect Monday morning.

Just south of the Canadian border in Sumas, Washington, officials said city hall was flooded and saying the flooding event was looking like one not seen since 1990.

"At this point in time there is no reasonably safe way to drive to Bellingham without putting yourself or others at risk. Please do not drive through standing or rushing water," the city’s police department said via Twitter.

Below we have weather watches and warnings, power outages, evacuations, road closures, schools closures and delays, and more as Washington state sees historic flooding:

Southwest of Sumas, deputies using a Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office rescue vehicle were evacuating stranded residents in the Everson area, officials said on Twitter.

Bellingham experienced record rainfall on Sunday with a one-day total of 2.78 inches, crushing the prior daily record from 1998 at 0.88 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

On the Olympic Peninsula, several highways were closed in places and the U.S. Coast Guard helped local authorities evacuate people west of Forks, Washington. The agency said on Twitter there were about 10 people in danger and that no injuries had been reported.

A semitrailer truck tipped in heavy winds on the Deception Pass bridge and was leaning on the railing Monday, state troopers said. The driver was able to get out, according to the state patrol.

Emergency officials warned that people should expect to see water in low-lying roadways and should turn around rather than drive through water on the road. That water can be moving swiftly and be deeper than it seems, posing serious risk to people in vehicles.

Forecasters say conditions should improve by Tuesday after parts of the region have seen more than 6 inches of rain in the past several days.

Thousands of people throughout Western Washington remain in the dark.

As of 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, here were the latest numbers:

Puget Sound Energy : 37,581 customers

Snohomish County PUD : 12,523 customers

Several roads throughout the region were closed due to flooding, mudslides and fallen trees over the roadway. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.

A mudslide blocked all lanes of northbound I-5 Monday just south of Bellingham. Troopers said three cars were caught in the slide but nobody was seriously hurt. It was unclear when the freeway would be cleared.

In Bellingham, northbound I-5 near Nulle Road was completely blocked due to downed trees and a mudslide. Trooper Rocky Oliphant said the road reopened before 11 a.m. on Monday.

Before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, crews reopened the southbound lanes on I-5 at North Lake Samish Drive.

North of Deming, State Route 9 was flooded through Downtown Sumas.

Crews worked to clear up UD 101 near milepost 186 in Clallam County. WSDOT officials said it was one of three slides along the highway.

Several school districts in the North Sound announced closures for Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.