West Seattle Bridge expected to reopen mid-2022, as final phase of repairs begins Monday

It has been a long 20 months, but the final phase of repairs on the West Seattle Bridge have started, with the bridge on track to reopen in mid-2022.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced the final phase on Monday.

The West Seattle Bridge closed in March 2020 after it was discovered it had stability issues. Repairs began shortly thereafter, but for nearly two years, commuters in West Seattle were forced to travel much farther to get anywhere else in the city.

"Since March 2020, our city has faced unprecedented challenges, including the closure of the West Seattle Bridge. After the important work to stabilize the bridge then design the specialized repairs, SDOT is starting the final repair phase of the West Seattle Bridge. Because of the work at SDOT, the end is in sight to reopen the bridge in the coming months," said Durkan. "This is an important milestone for our residents, commuters, and businesses as we urgently work to reconnect West Seattle to the greater region."

In addition to the West Seattle Bridge, specialized contractor Kraemer North America will also add epoxy and carbon fiber wrap to the Spokane Street Swing Bridge right next to it.

"All of this work has only been possible through our partnerships – including with funding partners like the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Port of Seattle, as well as local funding allocated by the City Council," said Seattle Department of Transportation director Sam Zimbabwe. "We know the impact this closure has on the community, and it is our responsibility to work with urgency to safely complete repairs on the bridge so that it can be a vital transportation connection again."

The final phase of bridge repairs involves filling cracks with epoxy, wrapping parts of the structure with carbon fiber-reinforced polymer, and installing post-tensioning cables through the bridge.

Pending any unforeseen issues, Kraemer is scheduled to complete repairs by mid-2022, the city said. The final phase of repairs costs roughly $45 million.

Earlier phases saw contractors using high-powered water jets to cut through the bridge's concrete, opening access points to hang work platforms underneath the bridge, allowing workers to drill out spaces to add steel tendons to reinforce the bridge.

"The West Seattle Bridge is critical to our national and regional economy. Before its closure, more than 84,000 cars and trucks and 25,000 bus riders crossed the bridge every weekday, connecting one-sixth of Seattle’s population to the rest of the city and providing a key freight link in and out of the Port of Seattle," said U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell. "Repairing the West Seattle Bridge and the lower Spokane Street Bridge will help relieve the bottlenecks in our supply chain, protect the $350 million investment in modernizing Terminal 5, and ensure that freight can be moved efficiently to it and the other port terminals that support over 45,000 jobs. I want to thank Mayor Jenny Durkan for her hard work and urgency in getting these repairs completed."

As the final phase of repairs kicks off, SDOT is planning maintenance work on the whole West Seattle Bridge corridor from I-5 to Fauntleroy Boulevard, replacing weather-sensitive bridge joints, repaving roads and replacing signage.

