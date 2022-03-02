Washingtonians can now order monthly at-home COVID tests

The Washington State Department of Health announced that Washingtonians will be able to order additional at-home COVID tests monthly.

Washington's testing website, Say Yes COVID Test, will now allow up to two orders of tests per household every month, while supplies last. Each order contains five tests, so that's up to 10 tests a month.

President Joe Biden also announced that the White House will be having more free COVID tests available for Americans.

"If you already ordered free tests, tonight, I am announcing you can order another group of tests," Biden said during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night. "Go to COVIDtests.gov starting next week, and you can get more tests."

In mid-January, every home in the U.S. became eligible to order a package of four free rapid antigen at-home COVID-19 tests, delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.

Nearly half of the 500 million free COVID-19 tests still have not been claimed. The White House says Americans have placed 68 million orders for packages of tests, which leaves about 46% of the stock of tests still available to be ordered.

On the first day of the White House test giveaway in January, COVIDtests.gov received over 45 million orders. Now officials say fewer than 100,000 orders are coming in a day.

Washingtonians can order from the state or from the national supply, or another outlet. Make sure you verify the validity of the tests if you choose to get them from another source.

