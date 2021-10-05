Washington woman dies of 'rare' blood clot after receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Health officials reported the first death in Washington of someone who suffered a blood clot after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Washington State Department of Health said Tuesday that it was made aware of the recent death of the woman in King County.

"Sadly, this is the first such death in Washington State. We send our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. Losing a loved one at any time is a tragic and difficult and pain that’s become all too familiar in the last year and a half of this pandemic." said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health.

Health officials say the risk of getting blood clots after vaccination is extremely low. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported three other confirmed deaths in the United States. Adverse events related to vaccines are reported here.

Also on Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson said it has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize a booster shot for its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine as the government looks to expand its booster program

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram