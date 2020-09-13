Washington wildfires persist, some residents return home following evacuation notices

Wildfire smoke blankets the West Coast as many firefighter crews continue to extinguish and monitor many fires in eastern and western Washington this weekend.

In Okanagan County, just under 300 firefighting crew members were able to contain the Cold Springs Canyon Fire by 45% on Sunday. The fire spread through 188,852 acres in the area. The Columbia River Road remains closed as a precautionary.

Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team officials say crews continue to assist power companies in parts of the county with burned trees near power lines.

Level 2 and 3 evacuation notices remain in effect for the Omak Lake and Haley Creek area.

In the Sumner-Bonney Lake area, the Sumner Grade Fire continues to spread, forcing a major highway, SR 410, to stay closed through the weekend. Crews on Sunday worked to remove debris and fix guardrails damaged by the wildfire, containing additional fire lines and hot spots.

Residents in the Sumner area were allowed to return to their homes this weekend following a phased evacuation re-entry. On Sunday, Bonney Lake officials downgraded all evacuation areas in the city to level 1 status as crews continue inspecting hillsides off of SR 410.

East Pierce Fire officials said on Saturday the Sumner Grade Fire was 50% contained after it burned through 800 acres. Approximately 8 buildings and one vehicle were lost in the wildfire over the past week. Officials said on Sunday that Myers Road will remain closed to "local access" only.

In Chelan County, the Apple Acres Fire burned through just over 5,700 acres and is now 95% contained. The Pearl Hill Fire, near Bridgeport, spread through 223,730 acres of land and remains 80% contained on Sunday, according to NWIMT.

NWIMT officials credit winds from the south pushing wildfire smoke from Oregon fires helping extinguish local wildfires near the Cascade Mountains up north. Thick smoke in eastern Washington helped shade the fire, allowing crews to establish a containment line around the Pearl Hill Fire this weekend. The east side of the fire now remains under patrol, officials said.

“The thick smoke layer kept temperatures cool and humidities higher, allowing our firefighters time to complete critical containment lines," said Division Zulu Supervisor Jeremy Delack in a release.

Because of the regional wildfires throughout California, Oregon, and Washington, lingering smoke remains blankets the region. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for Washington until 11 a.m. Monday.

The Washington State Department of Ecology shows the majority of the state has 'very unhealthy' and 'hazardous' air quality due to wildfire smoke. Thurston County officials ask people to take extra precautions with the poor air quality: limit time outdoors, keep windows and doors shut, use a HEPA filter indoors for ventilation systems, and place any air conditioner units on 'recirculation' mode.

When enjoying the outdoors, national parks service officials ask to take preventative measures, such as fully extinguishing any cigarette butts then throwing them away. Gifford Pinchot National Forest says 85% of wildfires in the U.S. start due to human-causes, such as negligently discarding cigarettes, unattended campfires, and burning debris.