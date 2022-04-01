Washington state sets 2030 goal to phase out gas cars

Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law last month a bill that sets a date of 2030 for all new cars registered in Washington state to be electric.

According to the bill, this applies to all vehicles of the model year 2030 or later that are sold, purchased or registered in the state.

The measure, known as Clean Cars 2030, is part of the nearly $17 billion "Move Ahead Washington" transportation package, which will allow funding for clean transportation options.

"On or before December 31, 2023, the interagency electric 22 vehicle coordinating council created in section 428 of this act shall 23 complete a scoping plan for achieving the 2030 target," the bill stated.

In a news release, Clean Cars 2030 will spur public and private investment in electric vehicles and electric charging infrastructure, and will also help Washingtonians save money on vehicle fuel and maintenance while enjoying cleaner air and water.

"Clean Cars 2030 outlines a clear path forward for the future of the electric vehicle transition in our state," said Senator Marko Liias. "This part of our Move Ahead Washington plan will create a timeline with the data, tools, and guidelines that every sector from governments to businesses can plan for with confidence. This is a monumental step towards reducing our carbon emissions in Washington, and I'm proud that Washington is once again a leader in addressing the climate crisis."

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram