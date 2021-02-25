Washington State Supreme Court finds state's felony drug possession law unconstitutional

The Washington State Supreme Court has ruled that the state's felony drug possession law is unconstitutional.

The law made possession of a controlled substance a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, plus a hefty fine.

In its ruling released Thursday, the high court said the law serves to "criminalize innocent and passive possession" because it is a "strict liability" law, meaning prosecutors don't need to prove intent.

The ruling strikes down RCW 69.50.4013 Section 1. Without that section, there is essentially no state law on simple drug possession.

Former U.S. Attorney John McKay called the decision "remarkable."

The ruling stems from a 2016 arrest in Spokane where a woman was found with a small amount of meth in the pocket of her jeans. The woman testified that a friend had bought the jeans second-hand and gave them to her. Her boyfriend had also testified that she did not use drugs and that she got the pants from a friend.

The woman was convicted, but Wednesday's court ruling would toss out that conviction.

"Attaching the harsh penalties of felony conviction, lengthy imprisonment, stigma, and the many collateral consequences that accompany every felony drug conviction to entirely innocent and passive conduct exceeds the legislature’s powers," the ruling reads.

State lawmakers have been briefed, sources tell Q13's Brandi Kruse, but it is unclear whether efforts will be made to alter the law so it satisfies the court's ruling. Democrats are already pushing a bill this session to decriminalize personal drug possession, which would make the ruling irrelevant.

McKay, the former U.S. Attorney, said this could pave the way for prior convictions to be tossed, but it will be up to the court to decide.

Read the full ruling below:

