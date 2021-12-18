Washington State Sen. Doug Ericksen dies at 52

article

Washington State Senator Doug Ericksen has died, more than a month after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in El Salvador.

The Republican senator from Ferndale had been stuck in El Salvador since at least November, sickened with the coronavirus. Legislative colleagues heard from him that month when he asked for advice on getting monoclonal antibodies, which he said were unavailable where he was.

Members of Ericksen’s staff were unable to reach him directly at the time.

Since Ericksen’s COVID diagnosis was announced, little information has been released on his condition and whereabouts, except for a message sent by family this weekend:

"We are heartbroken to share that our husband and father passed away on Friday, Dec. 17. Please keep our family in your prayers and thank you for continuing to respect our privacy in this extremely difficult time," reads a message from wife Tasha and daughters Addi and Elsa.

It is unknown if Ericksen died from COVID or if he was in El Salvador at the time of his passing.

"Trudi and I send our deep condolences to Sen. Doug Ericksen's family, friends and colleagues. Our hearts are with them," wrote Gov. Inslee, who Ericksen was highly critical of during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am deeply saddened by the news that Doug passed away yesterday. My prayers and thoughts are with his wife, Tasha, and his daughters," wrote Centralia Senator and Senate Republican Leader John Braun. "Doug could be larger than life and our caucus will miss him greatly. He was passionate about his duties as a member of the Legislature and dedicated to his constituents."

Ericksen was 52 years old, and served on Senate committees for the environment, Energy and Technology, Higher Education and Workplace Development.

