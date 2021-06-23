Expand / Collapse search

Washington State Fair announces 2021 concert lineup

By Q13 News Staff
Q13 FOX

Washington State Fair returns to Puyallup this September

After being canceled last year because of COVID-19 concerns, the Washington State Fair returns to Puyallup in September of 2021.

PUYALLUP, Wash. - The Washington State Fair, returning for the first time since the pandemic broke out, announced its lineup of summer shows.

Concerts are back, and tickets go on sale starting June 11 at 10 a.m.

Top-name performers like The Beach Boys, Carrie Underwood, and local rapper Macklemore are in the lineup. 

Below is a list of shows happening at the 2021 Columbia Bank Concert Series from Sept. 3-26:

  • Friday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m.: Roger Daltrey
  • Saturday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m.: Carrie Underwood
  • Monday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m.: The Beach Boys
  • Thursday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m.: The Oak Ridge Boys (Dancin' In the Dirt Party)
  • Friday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m: Michael Ray (Dancin' in the Dirt Party)
  • Saturday, Sept. 11 at 9:15 p.m.: 38 Special (Dancin' in the Dirt Party) 
  • Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m.: Bishop Briggs and Noah Cyrus
  • Thursday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.: Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias
  • Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 pm.: Ice Cube with special guest Ginuwine
  • Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.: Sublime with Rome with special guests The Soul Rebels
  • Monday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m.: Toby Mac with special guests We Are Messengers
  • Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m.: Styx and REO Speedwagon
  • Thursday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m.: Lee Brice with special guest Alex Miller
  • Friday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.: Macklemore
  • Saturday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m.: Darius Rucker
  • Sunday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m.: Old Dominion with Caitlyn Smith

Fair organizers said they made the decision to bring the full fair back this fall after Gov. Jay Inslee's announcement that Washington should fully reopen by June 30.

The fair, which is one of the largest in the world, has been around since 1900. More than a million people visit the fair, making it the largest attended event in Washington state.

