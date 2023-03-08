Washington House votes 55-42 to ban sale of assault weapons

The Washington State House of Representatives passed a bill that would ban the sale of assault weapons on Wednesday.

House Bill 1240 prohibits the sale, manufacture, and import of assault weapons in Washington state while "allowing reasonable exemptions for manufacture and sale to law enforcement and the military."

The legislation does not prohibit the possession of assault weapons.

HB 1240 passed 55-42 in a late-night session. The measure was requested by Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

This is the first time a proposal to ban on the sale of assault weapons passed a chamber of the Washington Legislature.

"Assault weapons have contributed to some of the deadliest shootings over the last decade, and keeping more of them out of our communities will make Washington a safer place," Inslee said. "I applaud the bill sponsors and the Attorney General’s Office for helping advance this crucial public safety measure."

The bill now heads to the Senate.