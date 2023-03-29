Washington company looking for volunteers for trials of potential new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease

A Washington-based biopharmaceutical company is looking for volunteers in the next phase of trials for a potential new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

Athria Pharma, of Bothell, has been developing LIFT-AD, which is aimed at people living with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s.

The company says other clinical research has skipped over this patient group, with no new drug targeting this milder-form of Alzheimer’s in decades.

"These injections, every day patients take it, and the hope is that it helps the nerve cells to connect to each other better," said Doctor Arif Khan is helping to run the LIFT-AD trial at the Northwest Clinical Research Center.

More than 120,000 people in Washington aged 65 and older are currently living Alzheimer’s disease, affecting more than double that amount of relatives who provide them with home care.

Robert Guant and his wife Sharon are among them. The former FEMA and King County worker was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease three years ago. He’s already participated in two clinical trials for other drugs and may enroll in the LIFT-AD study next.

"This is a very difficult thing for families, so anything that we can do to, possibly help." said Sharon Gaunt. "So being part of these studies is the only help we have."

The study is currently enrolling patients in 23 states across the US, including two sites in Washington. One in Bellevue and one in Spokane.

Click here to learn more.