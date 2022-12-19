Brisa Mendez joined Fox 13 News in November 2022, and is very excited to be back in her home state! She was born and raised in Seattle WA. And graduated from the University of Washington, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

Mendez is fluent in Spanish and grew up watching Univision and Telemundo. Fast forward and she is now fulfilling her childhood dream, reporting in broadcast television, while using her platform to share stories and be the voice of her community.

Mendez also studied abroad in France, Paris. Italy, including Florence, Venice, Rome and Sicily. Where she spent her time after classes roaming through the local bakeries and eating gelato every day! She also studied abroad in Spain.

Before coming to Fox 13, Brisa was a reporter, news anchor and worked weekend weather for KVAL CBS and NBC 16 in Eugene, Oregon. She also covered stories including the 2022 World Athletics Championships, President Joe Biden’s trip to Oregon, Wildfire Season, Winter Storms, Breaking News and Oregon Elections with candidates Alek Skarlatos and Lisa Hoyle.

Mendez started her career after graduating from UW and worked at KOMO/Univision News. There her interest in weather sparked and went back to school to perfect her meteorology skills. She attended the UW Dawgcast Weather Program and later enrolled to Mississippi State University Broadcast Meteorology.

In her free time, Brisa loves to spend time with her family, explore new restaurants, hiking and loves to travel. Her favorite place are the beaches!

Mendez has a major sweet tooth and it’s no secret the Seattle native, loves chocolate, flowers, pastries, ice-cream (which she eats even in winter season!) and enjoys a good cup of coffee.

Catch her enjoying a good Husky and Seahawk’s football game or a baseball Mariner’s game at T-Mobile Park, while enjoying a good concession hotdog.

Brisa is excited to get to report in her home state, so don't hesitate to reach out with story ideas, or connect over social media.