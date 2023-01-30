Washington communities get $9M to reverse trend of traffic fatalities

More than a dozen communities around Washington will get federal funding to reverse the rising trend of traffic fatalities. Washington has the highest year-over-year increase in fatal crashes in the U.S.

U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) announced Monday that the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $9,198,763 to 16 Washington communities as part of the Safe Streets for All program. The program was made possible by transportation investments included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which promotes projects like statewide "Vision Zero" plans and other infrastructure work.

"There were 745 fatalities on roads in the State of Washington in 2022, the most in more than 30 years," said Cantwell. "We must reverse this alarming trend. I created the Safe Streets for All Grant program which will provide 16 Washington cities and counties with this timely federal funding to improve transportation safety planning and build infrastructure that will save lives."

Already, bills have been introduced to the legislative session to address the rising fatalities, including a measure sponsored by Gov. Inslee to lower the legal alcohol limit from .08% BAC to .05%.

Grants have been awarded to the following 16 communities: