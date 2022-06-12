WA's mobile 'Care-A-Van' clinics celebrate one year, 15,000 vaccines

Washington State Department of Health is celebrating the one-year mark of its "Care-A-Van" service, which they say has vaccinated tens of thousands of people since it launched last year.

According to DOH, the Care-A-Van has given out 15,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Washington communities. This includes first-time shots, follow-ups and boosters.

Staff held a small celebration on Saturday, decorating the tent with balloons and flags, as well as lining up goodie bags for folks who showed up.

The Care-A-Van service launched in June 2021, a mobile vaccine clinic aimed at helping counties with lower COVID vaccinations and high infection rates to catch up with the others. At the time, 3.3 million – or around 54% of the population – were fully vaccinated. Washington was only open in partial-capacity, but fully reopened in July 2021.