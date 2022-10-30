'Walk for Reconciliation Against Racism' marks 137th anniversary of Chinese expulsion from Tacoma

The event marks the 137th anniversary of the forced expulsion of the Chinese community in Tacoma.

A violent mob forcibly removed residents of Chinese descent from Tacoma and destroyed their businesses and homes on November 3, 1885.

The expulsion eventually became known as ‘The Tacoma Method’ during a wave of anti-Chinese sentiment across the American West.

Theresa Pan Hosley, President of The Chinese Reconciliation Project Foundation said with the rise of hate crimes across the country, her organization felt the need to bring back the Walk for Reconciliation Against Racism.

"The world is big enough for all of us. If we can work together, I think we can create a happier life and brighter future," said Hosley.

More information about the Chinese expulsion in Tacoma can be found here.