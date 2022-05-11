VIDEO: Son asks for public's help catching crooks who robbed father at gunpoint in Seattle

Have you seen these thieves?

Marcus Inthoulay posted this Ring video of his father being robbed at gunpoint, in hopes someone will recognize the trio who did it and help police catch them.

The crime happened last Tuesday overnight week near Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood. "They had him at gun point – stole his money and other belongings inside his house," Inthoulay said on Facebook .

On the video, Inthoulay’s father, Siphanh Somvilay, can be heard telling the crooks, "That’s all I got!" repeatedly as they rifle through his wallet. But they then force their way inside to grab more valuables.

Somvilay said he arrived home overnight after dropping his wife off for work at a local casino. He recalled getting out of his car and walking up the stairs to his home when the suspects pulled into his driveway.

"The car come in right there and they point the gun to me then they run to me. They told me don’t open the door," said Somvilay.

He said he did not know the three robbers, but believed they followed him home from the casino. While the suspects held him at gunpoint on his front porch, Somvilay said one of them stole $500 out of his wallet. Once they forced their way inside, he said the suspects ransacked his home--stealing one of his wife's purses, her jewelry, a gold bracelet he had for 20 years and his jacket with $3,000 inside he needed to pay bills with. Not only did the criminals rob Somvilay of his belongings, but also his sense of security.

"I just really scared. I don’t know what to do. I just told them that’s all I got," said Somvilay. "Really everyday worry about safety. My wife she so really scared too."

The theives tried to rip off Somvilay's surveillance camera from the wall, but not before it got a shot of the tattoo under the right eye of one of the suspects. While Somvilay said he is watching his back for those three thugs, he’s encouraging others to do the same.

"When you go to store, when you go at night time, when you go out you have to be looking behind you. If you have the car follow you, don’t even stop in your house," said Somvilay.

Seattle Police Department said this is an active investigation. Inthoulay’s post has been shared hundreds of times so far; we’re joining in the search for the suspects after one of the commenters tagged FOX13 Spotlight anchor David Rose looking for help getting the video out to the public.

There have been 74 reported violent and property crime arrests in the Columbia City neighborhood so far this year, according to the Seattle Police Department’s Crime Dashboard .

If you have any information, please send it to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone, or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.