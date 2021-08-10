Video shows road rage suspect hurl axe at driver in King County

King County deputies responded to a road rage report of a suspect throwing an axe at a driver near Interstate 5 on July 27.

A driver of a Jeep began honking at the victim while they merged onto the NE 145th St I-5 ramp and the Jeep driver continued to honk at the victim as both vehicles traveled northbound, according to incident reports.

Reports say the victim took the Ballinger Way exit to avoid confrontation on the freeway, but the Jeep followed and eventually passed in front of the victim's vehicle to block the road.

Video footage of the incident shows the Jeep driver hurling an axe at the victim before fleeing.

Law enforcement was able to identify the Jeep driver from additional surveillance video. Three days prior to the incident, the suspect had been arrested for multiple felonies after fleeing Snohomish County deputies.

The suspect's charges are currently pending.

