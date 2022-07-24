Video shows moment mother is reunited with toddler after car was stolen with child inside

A 16-month-old was found safe after a suspect stole a car at a gas station while the child was in the backseat on Sunday, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

According to Sergeant Justin Cripe, at around 3:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a car being stolen with a 16-month-old baby still inside at the Chevron at 23845 Pacific Highway S.

Authorities say the mother went inside the gas station, and when she came back outside, her car and the baby were gone. Police immediately began searching for a 2002 Toyota RAV 4.

The mother is hearing impaired, and she left her phone inside the car, so the only way she could communicate with anyone was by writing on a piece of paper.

Law enforcement were able to ping the phone, leading them to the area of S 241st St. and 20th Ave. S.

SeaTac police officers were first to arrive, and they found the car with the baby safe and in good condition.

Authorities say the suspect who stole the car has not been found, and the investigation remains ongoing.

RELATED: Child found safe after suspect stole car with baby inside, Auburn Police say