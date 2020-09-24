Video: Seattle police officer runs over man's head with bicycle amid unrest over Breonna Taylor decision

Seattle Police are investigating a video that shows a police officer running over a man's head with his bicycle amid protests that turned violent overnight.

According to Seattle Police, demonstrators gathered at Cal Anderson Park at 7 p.m. to protest the decision not to charge officers in the death of Breonna Taylor

Police reported some property damage as demonstrators marched, then later reported protesters throwing explosives at officers. Several officers were injured, police said, including one who was struck in the head with a baseball bat, cracking his helmet.

Demonstrators also cut wires that power the security cameras at the East Precinct.

But protesters weren't the only ones being violent in the Capitol Hill and First Hill neighborhoods. Video taken by CJTV Media LLC shows a Seattle bike officer running over a man's head with a bicycle. Police said they are investigating that incident.

Officers were hit with bottles and rocks as they tried to make arrests, SPD said, and eventually they used pepper spray and blast balls to create space between officers and protesters.

Thirteen people were arrested on charges ranging from property destruction, resisting arrest, failure to disperse and assault on an officer.