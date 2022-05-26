VIDEO: Redmond mom grabs toddler chasing bear in their backyard

A mother is seen on video grabbing her toddler and running inside, after she saw her chasing a black bear in their Redmond backyard.

The ordeal was captured on home security video, which shows the young girl walking out onto the back patio. A small black bear can be seen running along the cement wall lining the backyard, and the toddler squeals when she sees it.

"Juniper, come back inside," mother Samantha Martin says as she follows behind.

"That's a bear!" the girl exclaims as she hobbles after the bear in their yard.

Martin immediately jumps into action, grabbing her daughter and rushing back inside. She told Storyful her daughter loves all animals.

RELATED: Bear cub takes a dip in a hot tub and the video is adorable

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

"I was scared and started cussing like a sailor," Martin explained.