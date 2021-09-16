Video: Alaska National Guard rescues hunter mauled by grizzly bear

Dramatic footage shows the moment a 39-year-old hunter was rescued by the Alaska Air National Guard after he was mauled by a mother grizzly bear.

Video published on Sept. 15 on social media by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, (DVIDS) shows an "Arctic Guardian" rescue team airlifting the victim on Sept. 8.

Local media identified the victim as Jason Long and said he was attacked when he came too close to the bear and her two cubs.

Long suffered lacerations and puncture wounds from the attack and was taken to Anchorage hospital where he is reportedly in stable condition.

According to a release published by Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve, there are currently no plans to search for the bear involved in the attack.

"Female bears with cubs are naturally defensive of their young, especially when surprised," the release states. "There is no indication that this bear is unusually dangerous."

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed.

