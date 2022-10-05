US 2 closing Wednesday to remove burned trees above highway in Bolt Creek Fire

US 2 is closing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday near Skykomish so that crews can remove burned out trees from the Bolt Creek Fire.

The wildfire has burned nearly 13,000 acres. It's been burning more than a month and has made its way to the edge of US 2.

Many trees that are badly burned are at risk of falling across the road and need to be removed.

The closure on Oct. 5 stretches from Grotto to the Ranger Station. Traffic officials said there is no local detour and travelers will need to take I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass instead of Stevens Pass during this time.

Investigators determined that the fire was human caused.