'Unacceptable:' Victim whose dog was kicked and killed in Seattle speaks out after suspect released from jail

A 67-year-old man whose beloved dog was killed in a random attack in Seattle's Pioneer Square is speaking out about the experience exclusively to Q13 News.

Police say a man confronted Alice's owner, John Hickey, as he walked her near City Hall Park on Saturday. The suspect allegedly demanded Hickey's jacket but backed off when he was pepper-sprayed by Hickey.

Then, the suspect came running back toward Hickey and his dog, kicking Alice so hard that she flew in the air.

The dog died from her injuries.

On Tuesday, a judge ultimately decided not to set bail and released the suspect.

The news is shocking to Hickey, and he calls it "unacceptable."

Hickey spoke exclusively with Q13 News reporter Olivia LaVoice about witnessing the trauma of Alice's final moments.

