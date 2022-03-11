Uber adds fuel surcharge for drivers struggling with recent gas price hikes

Rideshare drivers have been hit hard with the recent spike in gas prices and soon rideshare customers could be impacted as well.

The recent surge in gas prices has prompted Uber to add a fuel surcharge in order to help drivers and couriers struggling with the recent financial burden.

"Beginning Wednesday, March 16, consumers will pay a surcharge of either $0.45 or $0.55 on each Uber trip and either $0.35 or $0.45 on each Uber Eats order, depending on their location—with 100% of that money going directly to workers’ pockets," Uber wrote in a press release.

"We know that prices have been going up across the economy, so we’ve done our best to help drivers and couriers without placing too much additional burden on consumers. Over the coming weeks, we plan to listen closely to feedback from consumers, couriers and drivers. We’ll also continue to track gas price movements to determine if we need to make additional changes," the company added.

U.S. motorists have been reeling over the recent spike in fuel prices even before the national average surpassed record highs this week.

As of Thursday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline reached $4.318, according to data collected by the American Automobile Association. Prices surpassed the $4 mark Sunday for the first time in 14 years.

However, two-thirds of Americans said gas prices were already too expensive even when the national average hit $3.53 per gallon a few weeks ago, according to an AAA survey. Over half of motorists, 59%, admitted that if prices hit $4 a gallon, they would make changes to their driving habits or lifestyle, according to the data.

"Now with the national average at an all-time high of over $4, Americans may have reached a tipping point," according to AAA spokesperson Ellen Edmonds.

The national average has continued to rise since the beginning of the year due to strained supply and increased demand, according to Edmonds. However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine two weeks ago caused oil prices to surge higher, pushing prices at the pump to levels not seen in over a decade.

Advertisement

Fox Business contributed this story.

