U.S. Coast Guard rescues fisherman whose boat caught on fire near Manzanita Beach
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. - The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) rescued a person whose boat caught on fire off the coast of Manzanita Beach in Oregon Saturday morning.
According to the USCG, crews from Tillamook responded to a 42-foot commercial fishing boat on fire about two miles west of Manzanita Beach at around 6:30 a.m.
A good Samaritan nearby the incident was able to rescue the person on board the flaming vessel. The Samaritan then transferred the person over to a USCG crew, who was able to bring them to shore unharmed and in good condition.
The USCG crew remains on scene to enforce a 1000-yard safety zone around the boat.
It is unclear at this time what started the flames on the fishing boat.
This is a developing story.