Two free COVID-19 testing sites to open in south King County

Two new drive-thru coronavirus testing facilities will open over the next two weeks in Auburn and Renton, King County public health officials announced on Monday.

The free testing facilities will cater to communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the virus and process about 1500 tests per day.

“We want the people of Auburn, Renton, and all of South King County to take advantage of these and other testing sites in their communities so that they can keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine in the county health statement. “Before flu season arrives, we need to do all we can to lower the rates of COVID-19 across our region.”

County health officials say the testing sites will partner will local labs, UW Medicine and Atlas Genomics to ensure quick turnaround for test results.

“Closing the gaps in testing access has been a top priority for Public Health as we continue to see the disproportionate impact COVID-19 is having on communities of color and those living in south King County”, said Patty Hayes, Director of Public Health – Seattle & King County.

Auburn site: Opening Sept. 1, 2020

2701 C St SW, Auburn, WA 98001Located at the East side of the General Services Administration (GSA) property along C St SW.

Hours: Monday-Saturday; 9:30am-4:30pm

Register for appointments at the Auburn location.

Renton site: Opening Sept. 8, 2020

805 SW 10th Ave. Renton, 98057

Hours: Monday-Saturday; 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Register for appointments at the Renton location

(Registration for appointments at Renton will open on Sept. 5).

To register or have questions about quarantining needs, contact the King County COVID-19 Call Center at (206) 477-3977 or on their website.