Two dead, one injured after Des Moines shooting Friday night

DES MOINES, Wash. - Two people are dead and another is injured after a shooting Friday night in Des Moines.

The shooting happened on the 24000 block of 25th Avenue South, near Highline College.

A public information officer with Des Moines Police Department said the third victim had a superficial injury.

That official said there is no immediate threat to the public, but no other information on what happened was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.