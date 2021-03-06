Two dead, one injured after Des Moines shooting Friday night
DES MOINES, Wash. - Two people are dead and another is injured after a shooting Friday night in Des Moines.
The shooting happened on the 24000 block of 25th Avenue South, near Highline College.
A public information officer with Des Moines Police Department said the third victim had a superficial injury.
That official said there is no immediate threat to the public, but no other information on what happened was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.