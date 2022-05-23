Troopers investigate deadly wrong-way crash on SR-18 in Auburn

Troopers are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash Sunday night on Highway 18 in Auburn.

Medics responded to a report of a multi-car collision at about 9 p.m. It led to eastbound Highway 18 between Weyerhaeuser and Highway 167 to close.

According to investigators, several witnesses called about a driver traveling the wrong way on Highway 18 and shortly after there were calls about a three-car crash.

Troopers said the wrong-way driver struck another vehicle head-on. The driver in that car died at the scene.

A driver and a passenger in another vehicle were injured and taken to Auburn Regional Medical.

In a Washington State Patrol report, the wrong-way driver is suspected of driving under in the influence and faces charges of DUI and vehicular homicide.

The investigation remains ongoing.