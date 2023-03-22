Traffic backed up for miles after wrong-way crash on SR 16; causing driver sought

article

Washington State Department of Transportation said westbound SR 16 is backed up several miles due to a wrong-way crash near SR 302.

The crash was reported around 1 p.m. on Wednesday near the Kitsap and Pierce County lines.

According to Washington State Patrol, a person driving a stolen pickup truck was driving east in the westbound lanes and crashed into an SUV.

Two people in the SUV were taken to the hospital for their injuries: one had serious injuries and one had just minor injuries.

WSP is currently looking for the suspect, who ran off after the crash.

Traffic is being diverted to SR 302.

Avoid the area if possible.

WSP has not provided any suspect description.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.