PORT ORCHARD, Wash. -- Kitsap and Clallam counties join at 24 other counties in Washington in reopening hair and nail salons, retail shops, restaurants and more under Phase 2 of the governor's plan to reopen the economy.The state has approved variance requests from both counties effective immediatelyThe other counties that received variances for Phase 2 are: Adams, Asotin, Columbia, Cowlitz, Ferry, Garfield, Grant, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Kittitas, Lewis, Lincoln, Mason, Pacific, Pend Orielle, San Juan, Skamania, Spokane, Stevens, Thurston, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla, and Whitman.Under Phase 2, the following businesses can reopen:

May 28