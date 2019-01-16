Help ID serial post office burglary suspect accused of stealing more than 100 packages, postal computer
United States Postal Service Inspectors need your help identifying a burglary suspect accused of targeting several post offices in Kitsap County.
Kitsap County man charged with murder, sexual assault of sister
SEABECK, Wash. -- Detectives arrested a man Tuesday for the murder of his 61-year old sister, who was found unconscious Sunday evening in Kitsap County.The suspect, Michael Andrew Battersby, 51, was charged with 1st Degree murder and 2nd Degree rape.Kitsap County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call at a home in Central Kitsap after the woman was found unconscious and unresponsive.9-1-1 dispatchers guided the unidentified caller through CPR.
CAPTURED: Suspect charged with burglary of church arrested in Central Kitsap
CAPTURED -- Ten-time convicted felon Scott Waterbury was arrested Tuesday night at a home in the Brownsville area of Kitsap County.
Kitsap, Clallam counties move to Phase 2 reopening
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. -- Kitsap and Clallam counties join at 24 other counties in Washington in reopening hair and nail salons, retail shops, restaurants and more under Phase 2 of the governor's plan to reopen the economy.The state has approved variance requests from both counties effective immediatelyThe other counties that received variances for Phase 2 are: Adams, Asotin, Columbia, Cowlitz, Ferry, Garfield, Grant, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Kittitas, Lewis, Lincoln, Mason, Pacific, Pend Orielle, San Juan, Skamania, Spokane, Stevens, Thurston, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla, and Whitman.Under Phase 2, the following businesses can reopen:
10 more counties - including Thurston, Kitsap and Clallam - can apply for Phase 2 reopening
OLYMPIA -- Ten more counties in Washington state are now eligible to apply for Phase 2 of Gov.
Changemaker: Kitsap County 9-year-old delivers smiles to thousands of sick kids in the hospital
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash.-- He's only 9 years old, but Zachary Darner from the Brownsville community in Kitsap County already knows so much about the value of giving back.Three years ago, he set out on a mission to make a few sick children in the hospital a bit happier during the holidays.
Cell phones are distraction-free at one Kitsap County high school
Bainbridge High School teachers are convincing kids to ditch their cell phones and pay closer attention in class.
Long-running sewage spill discovered at Naval Base Kitsap
Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton's public works department says it has discovered another sewage spill — one that leaked an estimated 450,000 gallons of wastewater into Puget Sound over the past two years.
Woman who ran over Kitsap County grandfather gets 3 years
29-year-old Ali Rochelle Giannini was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to hit-and-run resulting in the death of 61-year-old Michael Dale Keaton in July. She told investigators she fell asleep, hit something and kept driving.
'Military mine' discovered near Brownsville Marina was from an old Naval exercise
A 'military mine' found flowing near the Brownsville Marina Tuesday has been determined to be part of a Naval training exercise conducted 13 years ago.
Naval Base Kitsap spills 80,000 gallons of sewage into Puget Sound; 'no contact' advisory issued
Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton spilled 80,000 gallons of sewage into the Puget Sound over a two-week period, prompting the Kitsap Public Health District to issue a "no contact" advisory to the public for water in the Sinclair Inlet and beyond.
Police say alcohol may be factor in deadly Bremerton crash
Alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that killed a 26-year-old man on National Avenue in Bremerton early Thursday morning, police said.
Suspect arrested for deadly hit-and-run that killed Port Orchard grandfather
Ali Rochelle Giannini was booked into the Kitsap County jail for hit-and-run resulting in death, failure to appear and contempt of court.
Man walking to stay healthy for his grandkids killed by hit-and-run driver in Kitsap County
Deputies say 61-year-old Michael Keaton, who retired from the Navy, was walking against traffic and wearing a bright colored shirt and reflective vest when he was struck on the shoulder of Sidney Road.
Ex-Bremerton coach petitions US Supreme Court over postgame prayers
A former Bremerton High School coach who was terminated when he refused to stop praying on the football field is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear his case.
Man who raped, killed 6-year-old Bremerton girl sentenced to 40 years to life
A man who raped, killed and buried a 6-year-old Bremerton girl in a mud bog in 2014 has been sentenced to a minimum of 40 years in prison.
2 critically hurt in auto-pedestrian crash on Bainbridge Island
Two men were flown to the hospital with critical injuries after they were hit by a vehicle, according to Bainbridge Island police.
Package at Bremerton naval shipyard is not an 'explosive threat'
A suspicious package discovered at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard gate in Bremerton was determined to be not an "explosive threat," however, Navy fire and emergency services is examining it for hazardous materials.
Deputies wound man who led cops on 2 chases in Kitsap County
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. -- Authorities say deputies shot and wounded a man who led police on two separate chases in south Kitsap County.Sheriff's Deputy Scott Wilson says the man was taken to a hospital in Tacoma following Tuesday night's shooting.His condition was not immediately known.
Washington mom who killed son on Halloween was legally insane, lawyer says
The attorney of a Western Washington woman accused of strangling her 9-year-old son to death on Halloween is asking that his client be acquitted of murder charges after a psychologist working for prosecutors found she was legally insane at the time of the boy's death.