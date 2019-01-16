Kitsap County man charged with murder, sexual assault of sister

Kitsap County man charged with murder, sexual assault of sister

SEABECK, Wash. -- Detectives arrested a man Tuesday for the murder of his 61-year old sister, who was found unconscious Sunday evening in Kitsap County.The suspect, Michael Andrew Battersby, 51, was charged with 1st Degree murder and 2nd Degree rape.Kitsap County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call at a home in Central Kitsap after the woman was found unconscious and unresponsive.9-1-1 dispatchers guided the unidentified caller through CPR.

Kitsap, Clallam counties move to Phase 2 reopening

Kitsap, Clallam counties move to Phase 2 reopening

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. -- Kitsap and Clallam counties join at 24 other counties in Washington in reopening hair and nail salons, retail shops, restaurants and more under Phase 2 of the governor's plan to reopen the economy.The state has approved variance requests from both counties effective immediatelyThe other counties that received variances for Phase 2 are: Adams, Asotin, Columbia, Cowlitz, Ferry, Garfield, Grant, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Kittitas, Lewis, Lincoln, Mason, Pacific, Pend Orielle, San Juan, Skamania, Spokane, Stevens, Thurston, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla, and Whitman.Under Phase 2, the following businesses can reopen:

Woman who ran over Kitsap County grandfather gets 3 years

Woman who ran over Kitsap County grandfather gets 3 years

29-year-old Ali Rochelle Giannini was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to hit-and-run resulting in the death of 61-year-old Michael Dale Keaton in July. She told investigators she fell asleep, hit something and kept driving.

Deputies wound man who led cops on 2 chases in Kitsap County

Deputies wound man who led cops on 2 chases in Kitsap County

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. -- Authorities say deputies shot and wounded a man who led police on two separate chases in south Kitsap County.Sheriff's Deputy Scott Wilson says the man was taken to a hospital in Tacoma following Tuesday night's shooting.His condition was not immediately known.