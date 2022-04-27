Expand / Collapse search

Thurston County Superior Court warns residents of jury duty scam

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Thurston County
FOX 13 Seattle

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Thurston County Superior Court (TCSC) is warning the public about a scam, where a caller threatens a victim into believing they are facing penalties for not reporting for jury duty. 

According to a release from TCSC’s public information supervisor, a phone scammer impersonating the court is calling residents, telling them they will have to pay a fine or face arrest for allegedly not reporting for jury duty. 

Authorities say the court will never ask for money if someone fails to report to jury or fail to communicate with the court about a juror summons. The court will never require a juror to meet with a judge, or any other official, about a juror summons or jury service.

According to TCSC, the court only initiates communication with potential jurors via summons. A law enforcement representative will never communicate with a juror on behalf of the court. 

Moving company scam suspect released, could continue operating in Puget Sound area, police warn
article

Moving company scam suspect released, could continue operating in Puget Sound area, police warn

Detectives arrested and released a man who was operating a moving company scam that resulted in the loss of thousands of dollars in personal belongings for two local families.

Anyone who has questions regarding TCSC jury service is asked to call 360-754-4107.

RELATED: Renton Police warn of a scammer impersonating an officer