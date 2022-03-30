Moving company holds customers' belongings for ransom, Bellevue Police warn of scam

article

Police are warning residents of a moving company scam making its way around the Puget Sound area.

According to Bellevue Police Department, several victims have reported a moving company found on Craigslist that holds a victim’s belongings for ransom as soon as they are loaded into the truck. Some victims are reporting ransom amounts being four to five times the amount of the original price agreement. Authorities say one victim refused to pay the ransom amount, and the suspect stole $40,000 worth of property.

Authorities say the suspects claim to have a good reputation in the community. Victims have reported the moving company will cite a business license, an address and a phone number.

Bellevue Police have listed off precautions you can take to protect yourself on their website:

Hire a local company. Avoid doing business over the internet.

Get at least three estimates. Be suspicious of unusually low bids or estimates given over the phone or internet without someone inspecting the job in person.

Verify credentials. C onfirm the moving company is permitted by the Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC). The UTC regulates residential moving companies conducting moves within Washington.

Do your research – Bellevue Police have offered this Bellevue Police have offered this article from Consumer Reports as a reliable way to choose the right moving company.

RELATED: Beware of these 4 home and auto insurance scams

RELATED: Tips for spotting and avoiding personal loan scams

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: