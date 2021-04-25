Thurston County sheriff's office investigating homicide

article

Thurston County Sheriff's deputies are investigating what they are now deeming a homicide.

Detectives were called to a location near Skateland, just north of Olympia, for a death investigation early Sunday morning.

The body was found on the side of the road, likely dumped there, a public information officer with the sheriff's office said. A jogger found the body Sunday morning.

At this time, the body has not been identified other than the fact that it is a man. No race or age has been given.

It's unclear how the person died.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward.

This is a developing story.

Q13 News will have updates as they become available.

