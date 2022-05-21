Thousands of volunteers participate in 'One Seattle Day of Service'

Thousands of volunteers participated in One Seattle Day of Service, a city-wide spring-cleaning event, Saturday morning.

Mayor Bruce Harrell and Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll helped with the hard work.

Those familiar faces were joined by people from across the city, as everyone got their assignments, grabbed their tools and got right to work on this One Seattle Day of Service.

"We've never done this event before, so we weren't sure what to expect, so it was awesome to see so many members of the community out willing to help today," volunteer Cristin Aragon said.

Aragon saw a big turnout in Pioneer Square for a big cause.

Her daughter was alongside other kids putting a pile of mulch and wheelbarrows to use to make a difference.

This One Seattle Day of Service is all about revitalization with 127 events all over the city.

"The bottom line for today is getting the neighborhood spic-n-span, clean," organizer Chris Woodward said.

Woodward, with The Alliance for Pioneer Square, said there's a lot of work to do.

People picked up litter, scraped light posts and signs clean, and tackled tough weeds so that new mulch can go in.

This year, about 4,000 people signed up to help and that's the most Woodward said they've ever seen.

The Seahawks' head coach showed up bright and early.

He said the team has the city's back.

"Attitude is everything, always, you know, and we have the opportunity to command our attitude, you know, and one is here, it's helping out and just lending a hand. This is a place that's easy to love. Seattle's a great place, great community and we've taken some hits and it's really time for us to stand up and kind of regain the stature that this place deserves," Carroll said.

The mayor said it's an exciting time for Seattle as the city moves ahead to do just that.

"We're in this fight together. We want a safe city. We want a clean city. We want a vibrant city. We want all boats to rise, and so, it's going to take energy and creativity and a commitment," Harrell told FOX 13 News.

These people said they believe in the next generation of Seattle and better days ahead.

Aragon's daughter is learning all about working with her neighbors at just 6 years old.

It's a sense of spirit volunteers said cannot be broken.

"It's just really important for us to instill in our kids a sense of community and obligation to help others," Aragon said.

The mayor and other community members hope to see this happening more often to help not only reconnect the city, but rejuvenate it.

RELATED: Revive I-5: Lane closures start in Seattle for up to 16 weekends to replace expansion joints

RELATED: Mayor Harrell announces One Seattle Day of Service to kick off May 21