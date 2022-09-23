‘This is your chance to chime in’: Emergency Management wants the public’s input on WA's COVID response

article

The Washington State Emergency Management (WEMD) agency is asking the public to share their input on how state leaders handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency said they were asked by state Legislature to run an ‘After Action Report’, so the WEMD designed an online questionnaire to gain a better understanding of how Washingtonians view their state's response to the pandemic. The launch of this community survey follows Governor Jay Inslee’s recent announcement that all remaining COVID-19 emergency proclamations would end on Oct. 31.

In a Tweet announcing the launch of the questionnaire, the WEMD wrote, "Fair warning, the survey takes about 20 minutes. Might be worth "liking" and completing later."

Once a user begins the survey, which can be accessed by clicking here, they will be asked to enter a few questions about their demographic, such as their age, ethnicity and location. The survey will not ask the user to reveal any personal information like, names, home addresses or bank information.

The questions in the survey then range from multiple choice and rating scales to open-ended responses such as:

"I believe the following agency, or governmental representative, had the strongest influence on COVID-19 decision-making in my area:"

"Please describe below which resource gaps still exist in your community."

"Please describe the type of support the Department of Health can provide your community."

It is unknown at this time if the WEMD will release their findings from the study after it closes.

