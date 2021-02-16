Thief steals gold necklace worth hundreds from Lynnwood non-profit that helps animal rescues, sanctuaries

The owner of a Lynnwood thrift store is devastated after the theft of a gold necklace that would have helped local animal non-profits and their fundraising efforts.

Bella’s Voice, named after a rescue cat, donates 100 percent of its profit to local animal rescues and sanctuaries. Surveillance video from Monday inside the store at the corner of 40th Ave W and 198th St, shows a suspect reach behind the counter, open the case and remove the gold cross necklace that's worth $925.

"To be honest, that's the most expensive item we have in our store or had in our store. So, it was a pretty big hit. We're supporting the feral cat project this month. So, we were hoping that money would go to help spay and neutering feral cats this month. So, it was pretty hard," said Cami Ovena.

Ovena said the suspect was in the store earlier that day scoping out the necklace, then returned again around 3 p.m.

"The cashier walked away from the register for a minute and he ran back in, reached inside the case and stole the gold cross and left," said Ovena.

Animal rescues and sanctuaries have had a hard time fundraising during the pandemic so donations from Bella’s Voice are crucial to their operations. They are hoping somebody recognizes the suspect described as white, with his hair shaved around the sides and back, long on top and with a part hanging down to the right.

If you know his name, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound for Lynnwood Police and reference case #21-4705. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.