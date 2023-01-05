'The boy ain't right:' Former homicide detective gives his take on Idaho murder suspect

Retired Seattle Police Homicide Detective Cloyd Steiger told FOX 13 that he believes Bryan Kohberger, the Idaho quadruple murder suspect, was not prepared for the chaos that ensued when the attacks occurred.

Was this the suspect's first time killing someone? Was he a Ted Bundy in training? A narcissist?

"This reads to me like a rookie. A first time. Leaving the knife sheath there-- what a huge thing. Why wouldn’t you have that knife sheath on your belt so you couldn’t possibly leave it there?" said Steiger, who has solved hundreds of homicide cases.

Police used DNA on the sheath to help identify Kohberger as a suspect.

Once they had an idea of who they were looking for, during an execution of a search warrant for his arrest in Pennsylvania, agents used trash from the Kohberger home to get a family DNA sample. On Dec. 28, an Idaho State lab matched the family's DNA to DNA from the knife sheath. The two samples were related with "at least 99.9998% certainty," according to court documents.

"This is what’s called YSTR DNA. The Y chromosome passes down from all the males in the family, from father to son to grandson to son and all the way down, so they had the same DNA and he could show he was of the same YSTR as the father of the house, which is huge" Steiger said.

In addition to the DNA, investigators obtained his cell phone records, which show that he had been near the home where the murders took place at least a dozen times since June 22, typically late at night or early in the morning. The records said he went by the home several times before the murders, court documents said.

Detectives believe Kohberger turned off his phone or put it in airplane mode so he couldn't be tracked to the home at the time of the crime, court documents said.

Investigators have said they were still searching for a motive and the weapon used in the attack.

What is still missing is any possible connection between the suspect and victims. That information could come from probable cause documents.

Latah County prosecutors have said they believe Kohberger broke into the victims’ home intending to commit murder.

Steiger says it’s possible that Kohberger had previous victims, but he thinks this was his first time.



"I don’t know enough about him to say if he is a sociopath or a psychopath, but yeah, the boy ain’t right,’ said Steiger.

Watch the full interview with Steiger discussing Kohberger below: