'The Big Dark'; Wednesday marks last 6 p.m. Seattle sunset until March

"The Big Dark" is back, and Wednesday night will be the last 6 p.m. sunset in Seattle until March.

According to timeanddate.com, the sun will set Wednesday at 6:01 p.m. Thursday, it will set at 5:59 p.m., and will not set later until March 5, 2023.

By Nov. 1, folks in Seattle will have to contend with days shorter than 10 hours.

Seattle has one of the most extreme dark seasons in the country, and Axios reports is losing light faster than most other cities in the contiguous U.S.—around 6 minutes of sunlight lost per day.

That means plenty of people around Seattle will be waking up in the dark, going home in the dark, and the rest of the day will be overcast and rainy.

Some at the National Weather Service call it "The Big Dark."

The Northwest will see its shortest day on the winter solstice—an 8.5-hour day on Dec. 21 where the sun sets at 4:20 p.m.

Additionally, we will have to adjust our clocks back an hour in just a few weeks, starting an 81-day stretch of the sun setting before 5 p.m.