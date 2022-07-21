Teenagers gunned down in Lynnwood park identified

For the first time since a fatal double shooting in Lynnwood last week, one of the impacted families is speaking with FOX 13 News.

One of the victims was 15 years old, and the other was 16 years old. Both died after being shot at Spruce Park in Lynnwood last Thursday.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s office identified the 15-year-old victim as Tidus Linville-Goodwin. The 16-year-old victim was identified as Jesus Sanchez Camunas Jr.

Camunas’ family told FOX 13 News the tragedy is extra painful because they lost their 19-year-old brother to homicide in Everett three years ago.

"I think it's dumb kids are shooting kids," said Camunas’ 25-year-old brother Roberto Caudros. "They should be enjoying their lives instead of shooting each other."

Caudros helped his family stay strong as they gathered outside their apartment; his mother Rose Camunas held a photo of her youngest son, the 16-year-old murdered boy they called "J.J." He loved video games, ice cream and wanted to play football in school this fall. The young man was shot last week in a drive-by shooting.

Families for both teens posted online fundraising campaigns. Goodwin’s family declined an interview with FOX 13 News.

Lynnwood Police say the shooting happened after sundown, and the bullets came from inside a passing car. The shooting is believed to be gang-related. Since the shooting, investigators impounded a Chevy Tahoe that is believed to have been used during the shooting.

Memorials for the boys remain at the park, where candles and flowers collect around a small tree. The loss is so very painful for Rose, losing yet another child to gun violence.

"She’s saying that, ‘Why is so much violence going on that kids can’t be walking on the streets no more?’" Caudros translated for his mother.

Lynnwood Police investigators spoke with several witnesses to the shooting when it occurred. Anyone else who might have information is asked to call the department at (425) 670-5633 with tips.