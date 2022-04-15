Tacoma Rescue Mission seeks help feeding clients during construction closure
TACOMA, Wash. - For more than a century, Tacoma Rescue Mission has offered help, hope and healing for those who need it most.
Officials say they normally feed 300 people three meals each day, but that outreach will need to be augmented as their kitchen will close at the end of April.
The closure will last about two months as the Mission plans to expand capacity. Currently, equipment required to ensure food safety is becoming less reliable and needs replacement.
While construction takes place, Tacoma Rescue Mission seeks volunteers to offer food, gifts and any other assistance to ensure meals will continue to reach those who need it.
"We’re asking the community to help us produce the meals, bring in the meals, sign up, donate, other groups bring them in, so we can still serve a hot meal to the people who come here," said Duke Paulson, of the Tacoma Rescue Mission.
