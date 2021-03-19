City of Tacoma releases full report on policing recommendations

The City of Tacoma released its final report from a third-party organization looking into police reform recommendations.

The nearly 140 page document sets out to develop specific ideas for reforming the Tacoma Police Department to strengthen the relationship with the community.

More than a month ago, the city released a few dozen of the recomendations to the public.

The City of Tacoma has dealt with several high-profile incidents this past year involving TPD.

Last Spring, Manuel Ellis died while in Tacoma Police Custody. His death has created unrest within the community.

In January, a Tacoma Police Officer ran through a crowd of people in his car after police say the officer feared for his safety.

Small protests, and even a couple arrests followed the incident.

Q13 News is digging into the specifics of the document and will have more on what this report will mean for the community.

You can read the full report below.