Tacoma Police shoot murder suspect during pursuit

article

Tacoma Police shot a suspect during a pursuit in Lakewood, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

The police department says officers were trying to arrest a first-degree murder suspect in a parking lot near Hosmer Street and the I-5 off-ramp. The suspect sped off in a car, crashing into several vehicles on their way out.

Police pursued the suspect, who crashed into more cars as they drove south to 96th Street, went west and then north up South Tacoma Way. The suspect hit two cars near 88th Street, and then was shot by officers.

The suspect was given treatment at the scene and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is currently investigating this shooting.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram