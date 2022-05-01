Tacoma Police investigating downtown homicide

article

Tacoma Police are investigating a homicide in the downtown area Saturday night.

Officers were called to Ninth and Market at 7:47 p.m., responding to reports of a man assaulting a woman. A witness told officers that when they approached the two, the man ran off.

Police arrived with the fire department, who started life-saving treatment on the 37-year-old woman, but she died from her injuries.

The man returned about an hour later, and officers arrested him.

Detectives are investigating this case as a homicide. It is unknown what led up to the attack.