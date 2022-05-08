Tacoma Police investigating 2 deadly overnight shootings

It has been a violent 24 hours in Tacoma, with two deadly shootings Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

FOX 13 News obtained video from a neighbor where more than 15 gunshots could be heard during one of those shootings.

Tacoma Police said there have been 22 homicides so far this year.

Neighbors we talked with hope police can stop the violence and arrest suspects quickly.

People in Tacoma are frustrated; it seems the violence just continues in their neighborhoods and near their businesses.

It's an unsettling reality for business owners along South Tacoma Way.

"We actually had running interviews and somebody decided they don't want the job because they don't feel comfortable down here," said The Muttropolitan co-owner Angelica Ramirez.

What will it take to stop the violence?—That's what Ramirez wants to know.

Tacoma police said a 56-year-old man was shot to death in the 5400 block of South Tacoma Way just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

That's not from The Muttropolitan, and Ramirez thinks this incident will hardly be the last.

"Not really shocked. We had a stabbing in our back alleyway not that long ago. It seems like something's always going on down this street," she said.

According to radio traffic we reviewed, a shell casing from a 45-caliber gun was found about 10 feet from the victim.

Just hours before the South Tacoma Way shooting, neighbors reported another shooting near East 35th Street and East D Street.

That shooting happened just after 11 p.m.

The barrage of bullets startled Alex Miller, who immediately called the police.

"It's sad. I mean, it could be related, it might not be. It's scarier if it's not, if it's just that many people out there shooting at each other," Miller told FOX 13 News.

Officers found shell casings on the road, but there was no sign of a victim.

A little less than an hour later, they said a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds was dropped off at Tacoma General Hospital.

He also died.

The gunshots captured on a neighbor's surveillance video system took his life, according Tacoma police.

They've also pushed neighbors to a breaking point.

"I worry that more people are going to take the law into their own hands. I worry that people like me who are armed, you know, it's like, what's my other choice? You know, if I have to go inside my house to escape gunfire, I'm bringing my gun out. I don't want anyone to get hurt, but I don't want to get hurt," Miller said.

RELATED: Police arrest woman accused of hitting, killing husband in Tacoma

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Those we've talked with said they are doing what they can to stay away from any issues, but they said they are seeing too much crime happening, and they just aren't sure what it will take to get it to stop.

At this point, Tacoma police have not released any suspect information for either of the shootings.

Advertisement

Both are being investigated as homicides.